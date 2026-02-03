Fosdem 2026 recap

|https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/SPARCstation_5#SPARCstation_4
When the FOSDEM schedule got published, I got exited by the fact that the Mozilla room had been renamed the web browser room. Inclusion done the right, the best way to push for an open web. That dev room was located in the room that had historically served the Mozilla community back in 2004/2005/2006/2007 ... Unfortunately, I woke up 30m past Midnight on Saturday and was unable to get back to sleep. The sessions I had intended to watch were just at the time I got a big tired / want to sleep feeling. This was also true for the other room I was interested in : the BSD dev room.
Last but not least, as I had helped organize the Search dev room, a very nice recap was posted on LinkedIn. I was doing the MC in that room. It was a lot of fun and I learned a lot.
Remember you can view, see again dev room content as they are appearing to videos.fodem.org. You can retrieve more slides from the schedule of the talks like here https://fosdem.org/2026/schedule/event/B7BVVJ-eliza_rewriting_the_original_ai_chatbot_from_60_years_bc_before_chatgpt/, videos are being processed and are not yet all available. If you like a talk or disliked one, make sure to leave feedback.
This year the conference was a social event. I've met plenty of "old" or not so old friend. I've counted 33 people, not counting my previous manager and her daughter. I know I have missed at least 3 people. Very nice conversation with many of these people. I really was a pleasure to meet and interact.
The highlight of this FOSDEM was seeing he Sun sparc station 4 on one of the stands.
More Photos from another Mozillian, https://www.flickr.com/photos/202973669@N04/albums/72177720331827377/
