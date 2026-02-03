 Skip to main content

Fosdem 2026 recap

 

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/SPARCstation_5#SPARCstation_4
This year I was lucky again and was able to attend FOSDEM. This turned out to be more of a social conference than a technical one for me this year. I mean:  I had a bunch of really great conversations, with peers and users of Firefox. I was there to man the Mozilla booth. The idea was to engage people and have them fill up a bingo, in exchange they might go back home with a T-shirt a baseball cap or a pair of socks. Most people that I saw on Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning. Some people complained about AI, but not as many as I was expecting. Explaining why and that https://techcrunch.com/2026/02/02/firefox-will-soon-let-you-block-all-of-its-generative-ai-features/ would soon be available made them all understand and think that they could keep Firefox as their main browser. Our sticker stock melts like snow under the sun. The people from mozilla.ai had some pretty interesting discussions with some users that came by the booth. 

When the FOSDEM schedule got published, I got exited by the fact that the Mozilla room had been renamed the web browser room. Inclusion done the right, the best way to push for an open web. That dev room was located in the room that had historically served the Mozilla community back in 2004/2005/2006/2007 ... Unfortunately, I woke up 30m past Midnight on Saturday and was unable to get back to sleep. The sessions I had intended to watch were just at the time I got a big tired / want to sleep feeling. This was also true for the other room I was interested in : the BSD dev room.

Last but not least, as I had helped organize the Search dev room, a very nice recap was posted on LinkedIn.  I was doing the MC in that room. It was a lot of fun and I learned a lot.

Remember you can view, see again dev room content as they are appearing to videos.fodem.org. You can retrieve more slides from the schedule of the talks like here https://fosdem.org/2026/schedule/event/B7BVVJ-eliza_rewriting_the_original_ai_chatbot_from_60_years_bc_before_chatgpt/, videos are being processed and are not yet all available. If you like a talk or disliked one, make sure to leave feedback.

This year the conference was a social event. I've met plenty of "old" or not so old friend. I've counted 33 people, not counting my previous manager and her daughter. I know I have missed at least 3 people. Very nice conversation with many of these people. I really was a pleasure to meet and interact. 

 The highlight of this FOSDEM was seeing he Sun sparc station 4 on one of the stands. 

 

More Photos from another Mozillian, https://www.flickr.com/photos/202973669@N04/albums/72177720331827377/ 

 

Labels:

Comments

Jonathan Lin said…
Great recap! Glad you got to meet both new people and people you knew! I was thinking of going, but travel plans didn't line up this year. Maybe 2027?!
3:00 AM
Ludovic Hirlimann said…
I have pressured Roland to come next year. If you come make sure to check out the fringe events
8:00 PM
Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

Firefox OS's story from a mozilla insider not working on the project

  I clearly remember, but can't date it. I was working for Mozilla messaging at the time ( momo ), being the QA lead for Thunderbird. It was at the end of one of the Mozilla All-hands, maybe in 2011 or 2012. At one of the ending keynotes, we were introduced to Boot 2 Gecko. A hack that would let US - Mozilla own the platform to run a mobile browser on. At the time, the iPhone was going strong and Google was trying to catch up with Android. MeeGo had been in development at Nokia for a while but was going nowhere even when Intel tried to help. Blackberry was slowly starting to die. In the Silicon Valley everything was about mobile, mobile, mobile and the emerging South Easter Asian market, where people would skip computers and use smartphones to join the internet revolution. We were struggling with Chrome and the massive investment by Google to take market share. Our Firefox port on Android was having loads of issues. We were denied by Apple's policies to be present on iPhones....
3 comments
Read more

Key signing party at fosdem 2024

I'm organizing a GnuPG key signing party in order to bolster our web of trust , since there is no official ksp this year. I have organized a few in the past using tools like biglumber (website is gone, if someone know of a replacement or where the source code of site is, I might end up running one again) and others tools . I've also run once the KSP at FOSDEM and helped running it a few other times.    === Details below === When, Where   We'll meet in front of the infodesk stand in building K around 12:00 Sunday Feb 4th 2024. I'll have a sing of some sort with KSP and or Key Signing Party . Once enough participants show up we will move outside to proceed with the party. What to Bring Warm cloths as the party will happen outside this year, like in the good old days. I hope it won't rain, but it might. Piece of papers with your fingerprint written on them. Each piece should look like below:  $ gpg --fingerprint 34246C61F792FBCC1F23BFF296BD1F38FEA32B4D pub ...
Post a Comment
Read more

Gandi , je suis énervé, la partie email

 En mai dernier j'avais migré le service de messagerie de mon domaine depuis google (offre historique datant de 2006) gratuite vers le service de Gandi. J'avais les contraintes suivantes : un peu d'espace, on passait de 15GB/utilisateurs tentative de reprise de l'historique Neuf utilisateurs calendrier+ carnet d'adresse du webmail pop/imap/smtp avec du TLS dedans Ayant un domaine historique, j'avais droit à cinq boites gratuites. Mais, je devais m'acquitter du service supplémentaire jusqu'à la prochaine échéance de renouvellement du domaine, soit 2025. Avec des boites mail à 3Gb, cela faisait une facture de 400€. Avec les dernières annonces de Gandi, à partir de la fin d'année, il me faudrait débourser en sus 25€/mois pour garder un service équivalent et à partir de 2025 45€/mois. La très mauvaise surprise du mercredi. J'ai donc commencé à chercher des alternatives, sachant qu'à terme, j'aurais au moins deux utilisateurs de plus. Point p...
2 comments
Read more